Nitin Gadkari faints while speaking at campaign rally in Maharashtra

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on April 24 suffered a bout of dizziness and collapsed on the stage midway during his speech in Pusad in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district.
Mr. Gadkari, who was campaigning for the BJP-Mahayuti’s candidate Rajashri Patil, is heavily diabetic and has a history of suffering such bouts of dizziness.
As he suffered a fainting fit, the security personnel accompanying him carried him off-stage. The Minister, however, recovered after a few minutes and completed his speech.
"Felt uneasy due to heat at a rally at Pusad, Maharashtra. But now I am completely alright and on my way to Warud to take part in the next rally," the 66-year-old leader said in a post on X.
(With PTI inputs)