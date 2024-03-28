ADVERTISEMENT

Nimbalkar Vaibhav Chandrakant appointed police observer in Kanniyakumari district for LS elections

March 28, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated March 29, 2024 11:06 am IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The Hindu Bureau

Election Commission of India has appointed Nimbalkar Vaibhav Chandrakant as police observer for the upcoming Parliamentary election in Kanniyakumari district.  

Mr. Nimbalkar is an Assam Cadre IPS officer. He will oversee the measures taken by the district administration and police department to ensure a fair election and polling process, free from any law-and-order issues.  

Mr. Nimbalkar will submit the status report to the Election Commission and give guidance to the district administration and police for the efficient conduct of the elections. 

For election-related information and complaints in the security and law and order point of view, public may reach out to him on his mobile number 75581 83836.

