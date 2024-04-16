Nadda urges voters to support NDA, says Modi ushered in development

April 16, 2024 12:23 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Calling the INDIA bloc as a “conglomeration of corrupt parties” several of whose prominent leaders were “in jail or on bail”, BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday urged the people to choose the NDA that stood for development and empowerment of all sections of society in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Nadda, who led a roadshow and a campaign rally for NDA candidate and Puducherry Home Minister A. Namassivayam, said the INDIA alliance was a regrouping of the same political parties that were accused of perpetrating scam after scam and had been voted out by the people in 2014 and 2019. In contrast, during the successive NDA terms under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government had fast-tracked the growth of the economy, strengthened rural infrastructure and launched several schemes aimed at empowerment of women and all sections of society, said Mr. Nadda.

The BJP president, who was flanked by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Mr. Namassivayam, said that in the last ten years, Mr. Modi had done away with the Congress culture of “minority appeasement and caste polarisation” and ushered in a transformative “politics of development, performance, accountability and reforms”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that Puducherry was “lucky to have as Chief Minister Mr. Rangasamy who was close to the hearts of the masses” and a Lok Sabha candidate who was devoted to the development of Puducherry, Mr. Nadda said by voting for Mr. Namassivayam, the people would not just be electing a candidate to the Parliament but be actively participating in implementing Mr. Modi’s vision of a “Viksit Bharat”.

“Puducherry has seen a lot of development and will witness further growth”, he said.

Addressing the rally, Mr. Rangasamy expressed confidence that the NDA under Mr. Modi would return to power for a third term, and said the same parties governing at the Centre and the U.T. would benefit the people. In contrast to the confrontation between the preceding Congress government and the Lt. Governor that resulted in a governance deadlock and paralysed implementation of schemes, the NDA government had been able to implement several welfare schemes and initiate the process of attracting industries in Puducherry, the Chief Minister said.

Choosing an NDA candidate for the Lok Sabha along with governments at the Centre and Puducherry will facilitate increased funding, industrial development and job creation, he said.

Mr. Namassivayam said unlike the sitting Congress MP who had failed to make any substantive contribution, he would if elected work for the all round development of the Union Territory.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.