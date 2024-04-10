Modi to address poll convention in Mysuru and participate in roadshow in Mangaluru on April 14

April 10, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka again on April 14 to address a poll convention in Mysuru besides participating in a roadshow in Mangaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Disclosing this at a press conference in Bengaluru on Wednesday, BJP State poll management convener V. Sunil Kumar said the poll convention to be organised at the Maharaja College Grounds of Mysuru will have representation of NDA workers and the public from the Lok Sabha constituencies of Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, and Hassan.

Top leaders of both the BJP and the JD(S) will participate in the convention, he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the same evening, Mr. Modi will take up a 1.5-km roadshow in Mangaluru from Narayana Guru Circle to Navabharat Circle, he said.

This will be the Prime Minister’s third visit to the State for the Lok Sabha poll campaign as he has already addressed conventions in Kalaburagi and Shivamogga.

Meanwhile, the BJP is trying to provide a boost to the ongoing poll campaign by taking up a three-day mass contact programme, under which its workers would embark upon door-to-door visits from April 15 to 17 in all the 14 constituencies that are going to polls in the first phase.

During these visits, the party workers would try to create awareness about achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the last 10 years and the alleged failure of the Congress government in the State, he said. The party has also organised a visit by Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to Bengaluru to interact with prominent personalities and intellectuals on April 15.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.