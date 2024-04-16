Modi the ‘presiding deity of political corruption in India’: Yechury

April 16, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated April 17, 2024 09:00 am IST - KANNUR

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] general secretary Sitaram Yechury has castigated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of being the “presiding deity of legalised political corruption in India”. He was speaking to reporters in Kannur on Tuesday.

Mr. Yechury’s remarks came in response to Mr. Modi’s references to investigations into cases allegedly involving Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter as well as allegations of corruption within the CPI(M)-controlled cooperative banks.

Mr. Yechury criticised the Prime Minister’s alleged strategy of launching attacks without substantial evidence, only to follow up with inquiries by agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation. He described the tactic as a “new normal” in Indian politics, where baseless accusations are used to justify investigations, undermining constitutional norms and mechanisms.

Mr. Yechury said the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections would determine the future of India’s democracy. He underscored the importance of strengthening Left representation in Parliament to help the formation of an alternative secular government.

