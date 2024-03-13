M.L. Khattar resigns as MLA of Karnal

March 13, 2024 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - Chandigarh

Amid speculation that he may contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Karnal, former Haryana Chief Minister M.L. Khattar resigned as a member of the State Assembly on March 13.

Mr. Khattar, who represented the Karnal seat, said newly appointed Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will take care of the constituency.

He made the announcement soon after the Nayab Saini government won the trust vote in the Assembly. Mr. Saini replaced Mr. Khattar as Haryana's Chief Minister on Tuesday. "During the past nine-and-a-half years, I have served as the Leader of the House. I will serve the people of Haryana till my last breath," Mr. Khattar said.

