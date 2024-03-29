Meragu Suresh appointed Expenditure Observer for Dakshina Kannada constituency

March 29, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated March 30, 2024 12:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

An Indian Revenue Service official Meragu Suresh has been appointed as Expenditure Observer for Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency. He arrived in Mangaluru on Thursday, March 28.

Mr. Suresh is available for people at the Circuit House (Phalguni Block) from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. If people have any complaints about the expenditure of political parties and candidates, the same can be submitted to him. His phone number is 9482757817, 0824-2001596. Email id: expenditureobserverdk@gmai.com, a release from the Returning Officer of the constituency M.P. Mullai Muhilan said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Suresh held a meeting in the office of the Deputy Commissioner here on Friday, March 29, to discuss the matters relating to election expenditure with the nodal officers appointed to monitor the expenditure.

