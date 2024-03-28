ADVERTISEMENT

Media Certification and Monitoring Committee Cell inaugurated in Karimnagar

March 28, 2024 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Karimnagar Collector and the District Election Officer Pamela Satpathy inspecting the arrangements at the Media Centre after inaugurating the facility at the Collectorate in Karimnagar on March 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

A Media Centre-cum-Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) Cell was inaugurated by Collector and District Election Officer Pamela Satpathy at the District Training Centre in the Collectorate in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

The Media Centre will disseminate the relevant information related to the ensuing Lok Sabha elections to the personnel of both print and electronic media. The MCMC cell has been set up as per the prescribed guidelines of the Election Commission of India to check the menace of ‘paid news’ during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, official sources said.

Additional Collectors Praful Desai and K Lakshmikiran, Assistant Director, I&PR Department, Lakshman Kumar and others were present.

