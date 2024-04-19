ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur Lok Sabha elections | Violence breaks out in Inner Manipur constituency on polling day

April 19, 2024 11:45 am | Updated 11:49 am IST

Shooting by miscreants broke out at a polling station at Thamanpokpi under Moirang Assembly segment. Three people are reportedly injured, prompting authorities to swiftly reinforce security measures in the area.

The Hindu Bureau

Shooting by miscreants broke out at a polling station at Thamanpokpi under Moirang Assembly segment in Manipur on April 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Despite stringent security arrangements, violence marred voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Inner Manipur constituency on April 19.

Vandalism has also been reported at a polling station under Thongju Assembly seat in Imphal East district.

Violence reported in in Inner Manipur constituency

Manipur records over 12.6% turnout till 9 a.m.

Around 12.6% of the over 15.44 lakh voters exercised their franchise for the two Lok Sabha seats in the ethnic violence-affected Manipur till 9 a.m. on Friday. Inner Manipur constituency recorded 13. 82% polling while the turnout in Outer Manipur is 11. 57% in the first two hours of voting.

CONNECT WITH US