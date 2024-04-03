Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla files nomination in Kota

April 03, 2024 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - JAIPUR

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday filed his nomination papers as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate in Rajasthan’s Kota, while expressing confidence about his victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Birla is a two-time MP from Kota-Bundi Lok Sabha constituency, serving in the capacity since 2014.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, BJP State president C.P. Joshi and State Ministers Kirodi Lal Meena and Madan Dilawar accompanied Mr. Birla during the filing of papers. Mr. Birla earlier addressed a public meeting at Nayapura Road in the city and claimed that the BJP would once again win all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan.

Mr. Birla said the Lok Sabha had functioned effectively and passed the maximum number of Bills during his tenure. He said the NDA government at the Centre had brought significant changes in the country since 2014 and ensured poverty alleviation, fast progress and infrastructure development.

The Lok Sabha Speaker assured the people of Kota that a greenfield airport would be constructed shortly in the city to serve their needs and promote tourism and commercial activities in the Hadoti region. He said the previous Congress regime in the State had failed to get clearance for the airport.

Mr. Birla is pitted at the Kota-Bundi seat against firebrand Gujjar leader Prahlad Gunjal, who switched from the BJP to the Congress recently and has received support from his long-time rival and veteran Congress leader of Hadoti, Shanti Dhariwal.

Mr. Gunjal was earlier elected twice to the State Assembly on the BJP’s ticket.

