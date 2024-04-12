Lok Sabha polls | Voting for AIADMK and DMK is equal to throwing votes in dustbin, alleges G.K. Vasan

April 12, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Salem

Voting for DMK and AIADMK in this election is equal to throwing votes in dustbin, said Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Friday.

Mr. Vasan campaigned for Dharmapuri Lok Sabha PMK candidate Sowmiya Anbumani in Dharmapuri on Friday evening.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Vasan said that Dharmapuri was an important Lok Sabha constituency in this election, as after 50 years, a woman was contesting here. People should vote for Ms. Anbumani in recognition of PMK founder S. Ramadoss’ s 65 years of political service.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss had imposed various restrictions on smoking cigarettes when he was Union Health Minister. People have a responsibility to put a full stop to the DMK government, which itself claimed it was the number one government. In terms of drug menace, liquor sales, an increase in prices of essential commodities and corruption, the DMK government was the number one government, Mr. Vasan alleged.

Terming this Lok Sabha election as crucial, Mr. Vasan said people should not vote for DMK and AIADMK. If people voted for these two parties, it was equal to throwing their votes in the dustbin. DMK was known for making fake promises, especially to women. They promised to give ₹1,000 to all women. But it was not given to all. After the BJP comes to power again, the country would become a superpower, which would ensure the safety of the country, Mr. Vasan added.

Campaigning for Salem Lok Sabha constituency PMK candidate N. Annadurai at Deevattipatti in Salem, Mr. Vasan said that if the DMK or the AIADMK won a single seat, they would act as enemy parties of the government in Parliament and not as opposition parties. They would hesitate to meet the Union Ministers or Prime Minister for the development of the State. In 2026, the National Democratic Alliance would form a strong government in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Vasan added.

Mr. Vasan also campaigned for Namakkal Lok Sabha constituency BJP candidate K.P. Ramalingam at Erumapatti and Namagiripettai.

