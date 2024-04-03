Lok Sabha polls | Valparai’s health infrastructure worries come to fore

April 03, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

People living in the Valparai plateau are accustomed to the nearly two-hour-long journey to the District Headquarters Hospital in Pollachi when there is a medical emergency.

Despite having a Government Hospital at Valparai, there is no end to the 60-odd km journey from the hill station to Pollachi GH when someone is critically injured or a woman with a complex condition in her labour. Residents of the hill station say that the Valparai GH is not fully capable of handling most of the emergency cases and doctors continue to refer patients to Pollachi GH.

“Though a gynaecologist is handling deliveries at the hospital, one doctor is not enough to deal with all the cases. Similarly, the hospital requires more doctors and facilities for treating accident victims, those who suffer injuries in man-animal conflicts, etc. Residents have been demanding appointment of more doctors at the hospital for several years,” said a local representative from Valparai.

Valparai Assembly constituency falls under the Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency. Though the hill station also has a few primary health centres and small hospitals run by estate managements, the health infrastructure lacks advanced facilities.

P. Paramasivam, a member of Valparai GH patient welfare committee, said the new building of the hospital, which was constructed at around ₹9 crore, is yet to become fully operational. The 7,600 sq.ft building was inaugurated by the Chief Minister on March 13.

“Residents of Valparai are tired of travelling to Pollachi GH for every emergency, that too passing through the ghat section with 40 hairpin bends. It takes two hours for ambulances to reach Pollachi GH. Our request to the government and candidates contesting in Pollachi Parliamentary constituency is to ensure better healthcare facilities for the people of Valparai,” he said.

A Health Department official said that a second gynaecologist has taken charge at the hospital from April 1. The official added that efforts were being taken for a 50-bed inpatient facility for the hospital.

Being a hill station, Valparai has received the least attention with regard to health infrastructure, when compared with other Assembly constituencies in Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency, allege some of the residents.

However, persons like A. Sudhakar of Cinchona, feel that a lot of people in the hill station are benefitted by the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme, which has cut down their hospital visits.

