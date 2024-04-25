Lok Sabha polls: Thiruvananthapuram district all set for Lok Sabha polls

April 25, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

All arrangements are in place for Friday’s Lok Sabha polls in the district, District Collector Geromic George said on Thursday.

Thiruvananthapuram district, which has two Lok Sabha constituencies, has a voting strength of 28,27,338 voters.

Of this, the Thiruvananthapuram constituency accounts for 14,30,531 voters, which includes 7,41317 women, 6,89,155 men and 59 transgender voters. Attingal Constituency has, in all, 13,96,807 voters. women voters number 7,43,223, male voters 6,53,549 and transgender voters, 35.

In all 19 candidates are in the fray in the district, including 12 in Thiruvananthapuram constituency and seven in Attingal.

Polling will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 6 p.m.

Of the 2,730 polling booths in the district, 1,307 are in Thiruvananthapuram constituency and 1,423 in Attingal.

As part of the security arrangements, webcasting has been arranged in all polling booths in the district. Election officials had identified 134 sensitive booths in the district, which include 125 in Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

Mr. George, who visited the distribution centre for polling materials at St Mary’s HSS, Pattom, on Thursday morning, urged all voters in the district to cast their votes without fail on Friday.

