Lok Sabha polls: More than 2100 cameras being used for real-time monitoring

April 11, 2024 07:05 am | Updated 07:05 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Control rooms set up under the Returning Officers in 20 Lok Sabha constituencies are also monitoring the visuals

The Hindu Bureau

Real-time monitoring using 2,122 cameras is being carried out across Kerala as part of the elaborate surveillance mechanisms in place for the April 26 Lok Sabha election, Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul said on April 10.

The footage are being constantly monitored in control rooms set up in the office of the CEO and in the districts. Visuals from checkpoints across the State, vehicles of flying squads that detect model code of conduct violations, and Static Surveillance Teams are examined as part of this exercise, he said.

Mr. Kaul said real-time monitoring systems are part of the efforts being taken to ensure transparency and security in the electoral process.

As many as 391 cameras have been installed at training centres for election officials. Real-time monitoring systems have also been installed at centres providing postal voting facilities for essential service personnel and officials. Cameras will be installed at the distribution centres for polling materials and at the polling booths on April 26. Strong rooms and counting centres also will be placed under a similar surveillance mechanism.

