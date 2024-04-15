ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | Election officials check Rahul Gandhi’s helicopter at Thaloor in the Nilgiris

April 15, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated April 16, 2024 07:23 am IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The helicopter through which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Nilgiris, being checked by the Election Commission’s Flying Squad officials, on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Election officials checked the helicopter of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Thaloor – a village along the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border in the Nilgiris on Monday morning.

Mr. Gandhi was subject to checking by election officials when his chopper landed in the Nilgiri College of Arts and Science in Thaloor on Monday. Following this, Mr. Gandhi interacted with students in the college and took selfies with them.

He then visited a local church where plantation workers and labourers had gathered. After a brief interaction, Mr. Gandhi urged them to vote for the INDIA bloc, before departing for Wayanad in Kerala where he is set to campaign.

