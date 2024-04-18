ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | A total of ₹2.57 crore in cash; gold and silver worth ₹1.03 crore seized in Kanniyakumari constituency

April 18, 2024 01:04 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI 

Flying squad and static surveillance teams made the seizures; 16 cases were also booked for offences of printing political notices and banners without permission  

The Hindu Bureau

Sand sculpture to ensure 100 per cent voting created at Muttam beach in Kanniyakumari district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Flying Squad Teams (FST) and Static Surveillance Teams (SST) deployed in the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency jointly confiscated a total of ₹2.57 crore, as of Thursday, April 17, 2024. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Each of the six assembly constituencies were allocated three FST teams. In addition to this, 18 SST teams were deployed. Besides, an additional 36 FST and 36 SST teams were on board along with six video teams.

From the day the Model Code of Conduct came into effect in the district to April 17, the teams seized a total ₹2.57 crore in cash and gold and silver ornaments worth ₹1.03 crore.

The constituency-wise breakup of the seized cash is: ₹51.41 lakh from Kanniyakumari Assembly constituency, ₹49.37 lakh from Nagercoil constituency, ₹41.45 lakh from Colachel constituency, ₹16.44 lakh from Padmanabhapuram constituency, ₹51.22 lakh from Vilavancode constituency and ₹47.51 lakh from Killiyur constituency. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Further, 16 cases were booked for offences of printing political notices and banners without permission.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US