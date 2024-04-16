ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls 2024 | Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia among AAP's star campaigners in Gujarat

April 16, 2024 05:06 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - New Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann are also on AAP’s star campaigners list for Gujarat

PTI

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal speaks during a public meeting, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Vadodara, on March 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, all of whom are behind bars, have been named by the party as star campaigners for the Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat.

Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are also among the list of 40 star campaigners, whose names have been submitted by the party to the Election Commission.

Other prominent names on the list are AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak.

SC denies interim relief to Kejriwal, asks ED to respond on his arrest

Names of Rajya Sabha MPs Harbhajan Singh and Swati Maliwal are missing from the list.

Chief Minister Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with a Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. He is currently in judicial custody and lodged in Tihar jail.

Of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, the AAP is contesting two — Bharuch and Bhavnagar — as part of the INDIA bloc, while its ally Congress is contesting the remaining 24.

The AAP has fielded Chaitar Vasava from Bharuch and Umesh Makwana from Bhavnagar.

The Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat will be held in a single phase on May 7 and the last date for filing nomination papers is April 19.

