Lok Sabha poll | ‘People not ready to vote for DMK as they had not brought any scheme for Coimbatore’

April 17, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated April 18, 2024 07:01 am IST

The AIADMK will deliver to people their requirements and does not need the support of any political party for it, said Singai G. Ramachandran, the party’s candidate for Coimbatore constituency.

Mr. Ramachandran told presspersons on Wednesday that the DMK government in the State and the BJP government in the Centre did not take any measures to resolve the electricity problem faced by the MSMEs and the issues faced by powerloom weavers in Coimbatore.

The BJP candidate for Coimbatore, K. Annamalai, did not do anything for the people of Coimbatore or Karur in the last three years. Similarly, the DMK candidate Ganapathi P. Rajkumar did nothing for Coimbatore when he was Coimbatore Mayor, he said.

Mr. Ramachandran, who campaigned at six points on Wednesday, concluded his campaign at Singanallur in the presence of former Minister SP Velumani.

The AIADMK candidate Singai Ramachandran was the son of the soil, Mr. Velumani said.

The DMK candidate for Coimbatore was in AIADMK and had betrayed the party. People were not ready to vote for the DMK as they had not brought any scheme for Coimbatore. The BJP candidate had lost in Karur and was now contesting in Coimbatore. “We have transformed Coimbatore and given it the development not seen here in 50 years,” Mr. Velumani said.

For Coimbatore, it was the AIADMK led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami that gave all the required schemes, he added.

