Lok Sabha elections: campaigning reaches top gear in Chalakudy

April 17, 2024 09:12 am | Updated 09:12 am IST - KOCHI

Campaigning by key fronts in the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency has peaked ahead of the polling on April 26.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) released its manifesto for the constituency on Tuesday. The promises include aero city centred around the Cochin International Airport, a satellite industrial hub at Koratty, and a master plan for coastal development.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve released the manifesto by handing over a copy to Alice, wife of late actor and MP Innocent. The aero city project envisages a multi-purpose space for promotion of commerce, tourism, education and health. On Tuesday, LDF candidate C. Raveendranath toured various places in Kodungalloor. He was accorded reception at Poyya, Vellangalloor, Puthenchira, Mala, Annamanada, and Kuzhoor.

For United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Benny Behanan, it was an occasion to receive the warmth and affection of people in his native place of Perumbavoor on Tuesday. V.P. Sajeendran, former Congress MLA, inaugurated the campaign at Alottuchira in the morning. The candidate visited houses and establishments in the region and sought the support of the electorate. He also shared with the voters his memories of having started his public service from his hometown.

K.A. Unnikrishnan, candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), toured various places in the Kunnathunadu Assembly constituency. He began his campaign from Thiruvaniyoor in the morning. He interacted with voters at Karimugal, Puthencruz, Puthrika, Kolenchery, Mazhuvannoor, and Marampilly, before concluding the day’s programme at Mullankunnu.

