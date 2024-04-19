ADVERTISEMENT

LDF, UDF two sides of the same coin, says J.P. Nadda 

April 19, 2024 11:43 pm | Updated April 20, 2024 09:32 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM::KERALA....19/04/2024::NDA Candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar with JP Nadda during a a road show in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) are two sides of the same coin, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J.P.Nadda has said.

Speaking at an election campaign rally for Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the party’s candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency here on Friday, he said that it is about time sitting MP Shashi Tharoor is given a break, since he has not been able to contribute anything to the capital city.

He alleged that the INDIA bloc of Opposition parties is meant to shield the corrupt. Most of the leaders of the alliance parties are either facing corruption charges or are in jail for the same. A vote for Mr. Chandrasekhar would become a vote for development under Narendra Modi’s leadership, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US