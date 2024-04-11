Lack of jobs and investment plagues this economically backward district

April 11, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - VILLUPURAM

The Villupuram Lok Sabha constituency is the only constituency that will witness a straight contest between two fierce rivals — Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Pattali Makkal Katchi — representing the interests of Scheduled Castes and Vanniyars respectively, and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in the upcoming Lok Sabha election on April 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Villupuram, a reserved constituency, is one of the economically backward districts in Tamil Nadu and hopes to attract investments from various industries. While it has decent connectivity and human resource capital, the lack of jobs within the district has resulted in a sizeable population migrating to other States such as Maharashtra in search of livelihood.

While livelihood issues dominate the debate, the bitter political rivalry between the PMK and the VCK in the last decade and a half, which has vitiated the relationship between two major Tamil communities is not likely to result in a close battle as the DMK alliance, of which the VCK is a part, is sitting pretty in the light of a divided opposition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, the DMK government announced that the SIPCOT industrial park would be set up in Ulundurpet and that a major footwear plant would be set up inside the Ulundurpet SIPCOT park.

The VCK, contesting on the ‘Pot’ symbol this time, around unlike in 2019 when it contested on the DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol, is being challenged by the AIADMK and the PMK.

PMK, AIADMK face-off

Many local party cadre of the three parties suggest that the real fight is between the PMK and the AIADMK for second place. While PMK’s founder S. Ramadoss hails from the district, the AIADMK hopes to prove that it is the only party which is capable of challenging the coalition of DMK.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AIADMK bets high on its leader in the area, C. Ve. Shanmugam, and his supporters, to pull off a victory. The local AIADMK leaders appear to be clear about the winning strategy: take away as many votes from PMK and Naam Tamilar Katchi.

Local AIADMK office-bearers suggest that while the margin of more than 1.25 lakh votes might seem insurmountable, the party’s micro-level election strategy at the booth could cut down the huge margin.

“Journalists are often preoccupied with numbers(votes polled in previous election). We (parties) care about the chemistry (between the alliance partners). The AIADMK and the DMDK have a good chemistry this time round. It is too early to call this election in their (VCK’s) favour,” said a close associate of Mr. Shanmugam, who is the AIADMK’s strongman in the northern districts. He also added that the AIADMK’s decision to provide Vanniyar reservation within the MBC quota was enough to motivate the PMK voters to support the AIADMK against the VCK.

ADVERTISEMENT

The younger cadre of the AIADMK admit that the party was in power for ‘too long’ and as a result, it had gotten used to mobilising people with ample resources that were available with it until its defeat in 2021. “For ten years, the AIADMK was in government; mobilising people was easy. Now, we are going back again to the people, and this has reinvigorated our cadre to fight for the party,” he said. The AIADMK cadre feel that the party will be in the game if they can get a sizeable chunk of Dalit and minority votes along with the anti-incumbency votes.

“Being with the BJP and PMK in 2019 and 2021, the AIADMK lost almost all of its support base among Dalits and minorities. We will get back what we lost. That will come back to us,” he said.

PMK’s lower-level office bearers admit that they were indeed disappointed when the party leadership announced that they would form an alliance with the BJP. “The AIADMK local leadership is calling us and asking us to work for them. But, we will be loyal to the PMK. The PMK candidate is good,” said an office bearer in Villupuram.

VCK candidate D. Ravikumar said he was confident that the Scheduled Caste voters would support the party at the most crucial juncture for its history. “The possibility that VCK could become a recognised party in the State with a permanent symbol if it can win two MP seats is very appealing to our people. It is something that we have aspired for – a party and a symbol for ourselves. I am expecting to win with a margin of over 2 lakh votes,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.