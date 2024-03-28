ADVERTISEMENT

Khammam, Eluru police discuss security along A.P.-Telangana border ahead of polls

March 28, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated March 29, 2024 09:20 am IST - ELURU

Issues related to ganja and liquor smuggling through the Godavari river discussed, says Eluru SP Mary Prasanthi

The Hindu Bureau

Khammam and Eluru police officers discussing security arrangements made for elections, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The police officers of Khammam and Eluru districts discussed security arrangements made along the Andhra Pradesh- Telangana border and exchanging Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) to check crime during the elections.

At a meeting on border security on March 28 (Thursday), Khammam Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt and Eluru district Superintendent of Police D. Mary Prasanthi and other officers discussed the security arrangements at the border checkposts.

Mr. Sunil Dutt said that patrolling had been intensified along the borders to prevent smuggling of liquor, cash and ganja during the elections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Arrangements have been made for foot and two-wheeler patrolling round the clock. Surveillance cameras have been installed at all checkposts,” Mr. Sunil Dutt said.

Ms. Prasanthi said that eight checkposts had been set up along the border. Besides, one integrated checkpost was set up along the Eluru-Telangana border.

The police, along with the Central Armed Police Forces, deployed at the checkposts had been instructed to check the vehicles, the SP said.

Earlier, the Eluru police discussed border security with the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district police. Police officers discussed exchanging information, Ms. Prasanthi said.

“Instructions have been given to DSPs, CIs and SIs to track the movements of people with the history of poll-related crimes, history and rowdy sheeters and other troublemongers,” the Police Commissioner said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US