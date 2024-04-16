KCR cut deal with Modi to save Kavitha: Revanth Reddy

April 16, 2024 08:25 am | Updated 08:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao conspired with the Bharatiya Janata Party to ensure latter’s win in five Parliament constituencies in order to secure relief for his daughter Kavitha.

He kicked off the Parliament elections campaign in Narayanpet district on Monday and accused Mr. KCR of compromising with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save his daughter Kavitha, now arrested for her alleged role in Delhi Liquor Policy scam case.

Raking up the ‘Mahbubnagar son’ sentiment, he said both the BJP and BRS were carrying an axe to cut a tree that was planted and grown in Mahabubnagar, and asked the people to ensure that the son of the soil stands tall. He said both parties were unable to digest the fact that the ‘Mahabubnagar’ son was the Chief Minister. “The BRS cadres must think before voting,” he said.

Targeting BJP leader D.K. Aruna, he said she had defeated a BC candidate Saritha from Gadwal and ensuring BRS candidate’s win or else she would have been a Minister now. Ms. Aruna did not get the national status for the Palamuru Ranga Reddy project though Mr. Modi was in power for 10 years. “How can she seek votes,” he asked.

The Chief Minister recalled how he had released funds for the Narayanpet Lift Irrigation scheme as promised in the elections. Similarly, the Congress was working to complete the Krishna-Vikarabad railway line which has been pending for the last 10 years.

Ministry for Mudirajs

Mr. Reddy said he would induct a Mudiraj community leader in his Cabinet by August 15 and appealed to the Mudiraj community to ensure the Congress win in the Mahabubnagar and Medak seats at least with one lakh majority. He said KCR did not give a single seat to Mudiraj community while Congress fielded Neelam Madhu from Medak.

Congress friends

Appealing to the Madiga community, he said Congress was committed to the categorisation of SC reservation and that he had personally stood behind the community when the State was suppressing them during the agitation days. After Congress came to power, key posts were given to Madigas including Sircilla Rajaiah who was made the Finance Commission Chairman and Adluri Lakshman was made a Whip. Damodar Rajanarsimha is a key minister. There will be more opportunities for the community, he said.

