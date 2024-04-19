Karur Lok Sabha constituency registers 74.05% voter turnout

April 19, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated April 20, 2024 07:08 am IST - KARUR

Karur Lok Sabha constituency registered 74.05% turnout in the Lok Sabha elections on Friday.

Barring a few instances of technical glitches in electronic voting machines (EVMs), the polling began at 7 a.m. Long queues were seen in several booths in Karur, Krishnarayapuram and Aravakurichi Assembly segments, parts of the Karur Lok Sabha constituency. Braving searing temperature, the voters waited for their turn to exercise their franchise at the polling booths. The polling that began on a brisk note picked up pace as the day progressed.

In the first two hours of polling, the constituency registered 12.73% turnout. It went up to 28.88% up to 11 a.m and 46.23% by 1 p.m. The percentage rose up to 59.55 till 3 p.m. and 71.97 up to 5 p.m. At the end of the deadline for voting at 6 p.m., it is said that the Karur Lok Sabha constituency recorded 74.05% turnout.

Among the six Assembly segments, the polling percentage was higher in Karur, Krishnarayapuram and Aravakurichi. Manapparai segment registered low turnout of voters followed by Viralimalai and Vedasandur segments.

Collector M. Thangavel registered his franchise at a booth set up the Panchayat Uniion Primary school at Kaliappanur.

State BJP president and candidate of the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency K. Annamalai was among the early voters to cast vote at Oothupatti near Aravakurichi. Congress candidate and incumbent Member of Parliament S. Jothimani voted at a booth at Periathirumangalam near Aravakurichi.

AIADMK candidate L. Thangavel cast his vote at a booth at Sengunthapuram. Former Minister M.R. Vijayabaskar exercised his franchise at a booth near Muniappankoil on Karur-Coimbatore highway.

A police official said that there was no untoward incident in any of the district. No poll related case was registered on Friday.

