Karnataka CM says he will build Mekadatu dam and Stalin remains mum, charges Anbumani Ramadoss

April 17, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated April 18, 2024 07:12 am IST - DINDIGUL

Time has come to show the doors to both the AIADMK and the DMK in Tamil Nadu, said PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss here on Tuesday.

Speaking in support of the PMK candidate Thilaga Bama in Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency, he said that when Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had been repeatedly telling that they would build Mekadatu reservoir, Chief Minister M K Stalin continues to remain silent. “Should he not oppose it strongly,” he asked and wondered the reasons behind his stoic silence.

Giving up the rights of the farmers, the DMK has shamelessly continued to cling to power. In the last 57 years, both the AIADMK and the DMK had spoilt the natural resources by conniving with miners and thus emptied the coffers.

Considering the alarming situation, allegedly caused due to the maladministration of the two Dravidian parties, the PMK had aligned with the BJP and other like minded parties in the larger interest of the future generation of Tamil Nadu.

This election is an opportunity to show the doors to the political enemies and also a chance to punish them for the loot, Dr Anbumani said and added that many water bodies had turned bone dry due to encroachments. The youth in the State are disappointed and disinterested. Many among them are also angered due to corruption.

The PMK leader said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the country to a new high in very many spheres. The opponents attempted to give a twist to the BJP’s ideologies and mislead the youth. He cautioned the people to beware of such tricksters.

“Give us also a chance to deliver good governance by voting for us in 2026 election to the TN Legislative Assembly polls and for this the 2024 election is a first step,” he added.

