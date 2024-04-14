ADVERTISEMENT

INDIA partners to hold ‘Defeat BJP, Save India’ convention in Mangaluru today

April 14, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

Congress will not be part of the convention, says Muneer Katipalla, Karnataka president, DYFI

The Hindu Bureau

Muneer Katipalla | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) partner parties will hold a ‘Defeat BJP, Save India’ convention at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall in Mangaluru on Monday.

According to Muneer Katipalla, State president of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the convention will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. About 40 organisations will participate in it, he said in release. But the Congress will not participate in the convention, he said. “The convention will be of other parties excluding Congress,” Mr. Katipalla, who is also the convener, said.

Labour, Dalit, farmer, minority, Left and youth organisations will take part, he added.

Mr. Katipalla alleged that the last 10-year rule of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pushed the poor and common persons into distress. Farmers and labourers have lost their rights. Unemployment and corruption has increased in the country. “The communal, corporate and autocratic government has imposed an undeclared emergency in the country,” he alleged.

He said that no new job opportunities have been created in Dakshina Kannada in the last 33 years as the BJP has been winning the seat in the Lok Sabha elections since then. Even access to education and health has become a mirage for common people in the constituency.

“The focus over communal incidents has buried the real issues of people in the coastal belt,” he said alleging that the BJP MLAs and MPs have restricted themselves only for making provocative speeches.

Mr. Katipalla said that INDIA calls for defeating the BJP candidates in the coming Lok Sabha elections and hence the convention is being organised.

