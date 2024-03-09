Ex-Arunachal CM Nabam Tuki resigns at state Congress chief

March 09, 2024 03:47 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - Itanagar

Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki has resigned as the president of the state Congress, ahead of the Lok Sabha and the Assembly elections, a party leader said on March 9.

Mr. Tuki sent his resignation to the All India Congress Committee on March 8, following the defection of three party MLAs to BJP, he said.

"The former Chief Minister resigned on moral grounds as he could not prevent the MLAs from defecting to other political parties," APCC general secretary Gyamar Tana said.