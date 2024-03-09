ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-Arunachal CM Nabam Tuki resigns at state Congress chief

March 09, 2024 03:47 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - Itanagar

Mr. Tuki sent his resignation to the All India Congress Committee on March 8, following the defection of three party MLAs to BJP, he said

PTI

Former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Nabam Tuki. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki has resigned as the president of the state Congress, ahead of the Lok Sabha and the Assembly elections, a party leader said on March 9.

"The former Chief Minister resigned on moral grounds as he could not prevent the MLAs from defecting to other political parties," APCC general secretary Gyamar Tana said.

Mr. Tuki represents the Sagalee Assembly constituency in the State.

Earlier this month, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Lombo Tayeng, a six-time MLA from Mebo in East Siang district, joined the BJP.

Two other Congress MLAs, who joined the BJP last month, are Ninong Ering and Wanglin Lowangdong.

