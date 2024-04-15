Eshwarappa criticises CM for his comments on RSS

April 15, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former Minister and BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa, contesting as an Independent candidate in Shivamogga, has criticized Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his comments on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha (RSS).

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Monday, Mr. Eshwarappa said the Chief Minister often stated that the RSS wanted to change the Indian constitution and the BJP would do the same if returned to power. “There is no truth in his statement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clarified that even if Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, wished, the constitution would not be changed. If the Congress leaders continue to comment on the RSS, people will defeat them,” he said.

Asked if the RSS was supporting his candidature as an Independent candidate, Mr. Eshwarappa said the RSS would not support anybody. “The organisation involves people from all parties and the Independents as well,” he maintained.

Commenting on the recent developments with regard to the arrest of the accused involved in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast incident in Bengaluru, Mr. Eshwarappa said that the accused intended to target temples and Hindu leaders. “The Chief Minister and Home Minister in the State are busy with the elections. I wish to remind them that they are also ruling the State and they have the responsibility to keep the State safe,” he said.

