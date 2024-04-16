ADVERTISEMENT

Eshwarappa calls Vijayendra ‘a child’, questions his contribution to BJP

April 16, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Calling BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra “bachcha” (a child), former BJP Minister K.S. Eshwarappa said he (Vijayendra) has no qualities to comment on him.

“I have done ‘tapassu’ for 40 years to build the party. What is your contribution to the party?”, he asked Vijayendra during an interaction with the media in Shivamogga on Tuesday, April 16.

Mr. Eshwarappa said, Vijayendra became the State president because of his father’s hard work. He did not contribute to the party. “What qualities does he have to comment on me?” he asked in reaction to Vijayendra’s statement that the party would take disciplinary action against him (Eshwarappa) for filing nomination papers as an Independent candidate.

“He does understand the fact that I am not with the BJP as I have filed nomination papers as an Independent candidate. What action will he take against me?,” Eshwarappa questioned.

Further, Eshwarappa said Vijayendra won Shikaripur Assembly seat by a thin margin. “Including Lingayats, people in the constituency are openly expressing their against the father and sons. Last time, Vijayendra won by a small margin. Next time, the margin will go further down,” he said.

