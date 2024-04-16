CPI(M) will not do ‘political stupidity’ of having secret deals with BJP, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

April 16, 2024 04:37 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - Thrissur

Coming down heavily on the Congress allegation that the CPI(M) and the BJP have “secret deals” with each other in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the CPI(M) is not an organisation that will do such “a political stupidity.”

The Chief Minister was addressing mediapersons in Thrissur in Kerala on April 16 (Tuesday).

“The Congress has been leading a cyberattack against LDF leaders, including the Vadakara candidate K.K. Shailaja. That has become the style of the Congress,” said Mr. Vijayan.

“The Modi’s Guarantee is only for the corporates. Corporate loans worth billions have been written off by the BJP government. The NDA’s manifesto shows the communal agenda of the Sangh Parivar. Those who cannot fulfil the promises that they made in the last 10 years have come up with CAA, Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and (Ayodhya) Ram Temple to divide people on communal lines. The BJP, which has promised 2 crore jobs each year, has frozen lakhs of appointments. Permanent jobs have become a dream now. There is no permanent job even in military,” said Mr. Vijayan.

‘Polls a public trial of BJP’

He said the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be “a public trial” of the BJP government which has tried to “divide people with their communal agenda.”

“The Prime Minister claims that Kerala has suffered a setback from the Supreme Court of India in the case of its plea on borrowings. How can it be a setback when the Supreme Court referred the plea to the Constitution Bench? The Supreme Court itself has asked the Centre whether it is competing with the States,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan said the BJP is trying to tarnish the image of the cooperative sector in Kerala in the name of the Karuvannur bank scam.

“Stringent action has been taken against culprits in the scam. There is no need for investors to panic (in the Karuvannur episode). The bank is limping back to normalcy. The BJP thinks freezing the CPI(M)‘s account will benefit its candidate Suresh Gopi (in Thrissur seat). But people’s support is our backbone,” said Mr. Vijayan.

“A strong wave in favour of the LDF is visible in Kerala. The NDA candidates will be pushed to the third place. The people will give a fitting reply to the UDF who are taking an anti-Kerala stand along with the BJP,” he said.

“People should vote for the LDF, not only to defeat the communal agenda of the Sangh Parivar but also to protect the democracy and secularism of the country,” he added.

