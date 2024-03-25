ADVERTISEMENT

CPI to field candidate from Visakhapatnam West Assembly constituency

March 25, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated March 26, 2024 10:58 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The party is also likely to announce a candidate for the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (CPI) State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy announced that the party has decided to contest from the Visakhapatnam West Assembly constituency in the upcoming general elections.

Speaking at the executive body meeting of the CPI Visakhapatnam district council on Monday, Mr. Murthy said that the party was also planning to announce a candidate for the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency.

Defining the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as crucial, he urged party workers to strive toward the success of the INDIA alliance. He called for the defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP). “The INDIA alliance was growing in strength, and unable to bear it, the BJP was resorting to attacks and arrests of the Opposition,” he alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI district committee secretary M. Pydiraju, executive members K. Satyanjaneya, A. Vimala, R. Srinivasa Rao, G.S.J. Atchuta Rao, G. Rambabu, M. Manmadha Rao, Sk. Rahaman and P. Chandrasekhar were among those who participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US