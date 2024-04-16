Cong. committed to according Statehood to Puducherry, says Kharge

April 16, 2024 12:11 am | Updated 07:43 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday promised to accord Statehood to Puducherry if INDIA bloc emerges victorious in the Lok Sabha election.

Addressing an election meeting in support of Congress Puducherry Lok Sabha candidate V. Vaithilingam, the party president said the Congress was “deeply” committed to according Statehood to Puducherry.

‘It was the relentless efforts of the Congress that led to the liberation of Puducherry from French rule. The region was made a Union Territory when Congress was in power. In recent times, we have witnessed the use of Lt. Governor’s office by the Central government to suppress the rights of the elected government. We are deeply committed to providing Statehood,” he said.

Flaying Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “destroying” the federal structure and other principles enshrined in the Constitution, he said the BJP manifesto, which was recently released in New Delhi, was against the interest of Puducherry.

“The BJP’s manifesto is silent on providing Statehood. It is against the aspirations of people of Puducherry. If the INDIA bloc wins, we will certainly grant Statehood to Puducherry, “ he said.

In the last ten years, Narendra Modi-led BJP has destroyed the federal structure of the Constitution. It has either dethroned democratically elected governments by luring legislators of other parties or used Lt. Governors and Governors to put hurdles for Chief Ministers of Opposition ruled States, he said.

He also flayed the use of investigating agencies such as Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate against Opposition leaders.

Will get comfortable majority

Mr. Kharge, during a brief interaction with reporters, said this Lok Sabha election was crucial as the outcome will have a bearing on saving democracy and fundamental rights. “We are fighting to save democracy and the fundamental rights of people. We are fighting against authoritarianism,” he said.

When asked about his remarks on opinion polls which were in favour of the BJP, the Congress president said, “I don’t want to comment on the opinion polls. But we are sure of storming to power with a comfortable majority,” he said.

On the announcement of candidates for Amethi and Raebareli, the Congress president said the AICC has only decided on candidates who have to be fielded till phase 3 polls. “We will decide on both the seats later,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader K. Ponmudy, former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva, president of Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee K. Selvaperunthagai, Congress in-charge for U.T. Ajoy Kumar, Puducherry CLP leader M. Vaithinathan, CPI secretary A. M Saleem and CPI (M) secretary R. Rajangam were present at the event.

