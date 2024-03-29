ADVERTISEMENT

CM Ramesh rally from Simhachalam to Anakapalli

March 29, 2024 09:40 am | Updated 09:40 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Ramesh is contesting against Budi Mutyala Naidu from YSRCP

The Hindu Bureau

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) C.M Ramesh addressing a press conference at BJP office, in Visakhapatnam on Friday. Photo : V RAJU / THE HINDU | Photo Credit: V RAJU

TDP-BJP-JSP alliance candidate for Anakapalli Lok Sabha segment C.M. Ramesh will take up an election rally from Simhachalam to Anakapalli on Friday, according to a press release. He is scheduled to hold a party meeting in Anakapalli after reaching his party office in Anakapalli town.

Mr. Ramesh is contesting against Budi Mutyala Naidu from YSRCP. His family, including his brother C.M. Rajesh and son C.M. Ruthwik, have already arrived to prepare the ground for the elections. Leaders and activists of the three alliance parties are expected to take part in the rally on Friday, according to an official spokesperson of the BJP.

