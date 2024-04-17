Candidates wind up their campaign in Cuddalore and Villupuram

April 17, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated April 18, 2024 06:46 am IST - CUDDALORE

The final phase of campaigning for the General Elections to the Lok Sabha constituency of Chidambaram (SC) culminated on Wednesday evening.

While the high-voltage campaigning of the DMK-led front concluded at Mahatma Gandhi statue near the bus stand in Chidambaram, that of the BJP concluded at Keezha Veedhi. The AIADMK campaign, also wound up at Chidambaram.

Hundreds of workers participated in the rallies.

The main contestants in Chidambaram (SC) Parliamentary constituency are Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol. Thirumavalavan, M. Chandrakasan of the AIADMK and P. Karthiyayini of the BJP.

Top leaders across the political spectrum, including the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and leaders from the CPI, CPI (M), and Congress criss-crossed the roads ahead of the elections.

During campaigning, the VCK and its allies harped on the coming together of the Congress, Left and regional parties to form the INDIA bloc and to unseat the BJP from power to protect the country and its constitution.

The AIADMK and BJP candidates have been campaigning that the sitting MP had done nothing for the constituency and urged the voters to extend support to their parties.

The candidates of all the leading political parties also wound up their campaign for the Cuddalore Parliamentary constituency as the campaign ended on Wednesday. M.K. Vishnu Prasad of the Congress, PMK’s Thangar Bachan and P. Sivakozhunthu of the the DMDK took out rallies urging the voters to extend support.

Villupuram constituency

In Villupuram (SC) constituency, the AIADMK, represented by J. Bhagyaraj, D. Ravikumar of the VCK and Murali Sankar of the PMK rounded off their campaign. Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament C.Ve. Shanmugam undertook a whirlwind tour of the district, canvassing votes for the candidates of their respective fronts.

Major contestants also carried out campaigns in Kallakurichi where T. Malaiarasan (DMK) and R. Kumaraguru (AIADMK) and R. Devadoss (PMK) are in the fray.

