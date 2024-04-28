BJP’s Ambala candidate faces farmers’ protest

April 28, 2024 12:53 am | Updated 02:42 am IST - Ambala

A group of farmers on Saturday protested against the BJP’s Ambala candidate Banto Kataria during her Lok Sabha polls campaign in the Naggal village.

The protesters asked Ms. Kataria why the farmers marching towards Delhi to seek a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops were not allowed to proceed to the national capital and press for their demands.

Gurmeet Singh Majri, district president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh), and other protesters also asked why barricades were erected at the Shambhu border point and why force was used against the farmers marching to Delhi.

Aseem Goyal, the Ambala City MLA and the Minister of State for Transport, tried to placate the farmers but they continued to protest.

Mr. Majri said the farmers will continue to oppose the BJP candidates in the villages.

Farmers have been holding protests against the BJP candidates during their Lok Sabha polls campaign to seek answers about their demands not being met.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha spearheaded a ‘Delhi Chalo’ march by farmers to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee on MSP for crops.

The protesting farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and the Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 when their march was stopped by security forces.

