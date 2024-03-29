ADVERTISEMENT

BJP seeks action against Yathindra Siddaramaiah 

March 29, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (EC) against the former MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, for his statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP has alleged that Mr. Yathindra’s statements that Mr. Modi was responsible for the “mass murder of minorities in Gujarat” and that Mr. Shah “had a criminal background” was a violation of norms laid down by the EC in 2013 which prohibited “attacks on personal life of any person or statements that may be malicious, or offending decency and morality”.

The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has condemned Mr. Yathindra’s statements and said it was an indication of the frustration in the Congress over the BJP-JD(S) combine’s performance on the ground. “Being a former MLA and son of a Chief Minister it is unfortunate he has resorted to usage of such derogatory language,” he said.

