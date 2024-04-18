ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | BJP functionary held with cash, suspected to be for voters, near Coimbatore

April 18, 2024 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Officials said specific information was received about an attempt to distribute cash to voters, after which a check was conducted, and ₹81,000, along with a list of voters, was found in the functionary’s car in Pooluvapatti village

The Hindu Bureau

The voter list that was seized along with unaccounted for cash from a BJP functionary at Pooluvapatti village in Coimbatore district late on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An election flying squad team seized unaccounted for cash of ₹81,000 along with a voters’ list from a local functionary of the BJP from Pooluvapatti village in Coimbatore district late on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

The cash was seized from R. Jothimani (37), who is the president of the BJP at Alandurai, which falls in the Thondamuthur assembly segment of the Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency.

The unaccounted for cash was found along with a list of voters, and officials suspect that the money was being carried to be distributed to voters.

The Election flying squad team III of the Thondamuthu assembly segment intercepted the functionary’s vehicle at Pooluvapatti around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, based on specific information that he was carrying cash meant to be distributed to voters. As per the information, BJP functionaries planned to distribute money to voters near a tea stall at Pooluvapatti.

The team led by Deputy Commercial Tax Officier Pushpadevi checked Jothimani’s vehicle and seized the cash. The seized cash and the voters’ list was handed over to the office of the Perur Tahsildar.

