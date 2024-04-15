BJP leaders have no right to seek votes in the election, says D.K. Shivakumar

April 15, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Shivamogga

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said the BJP people have no moral right to seek votes in the Lok Sabha election as they have not fulfilled any of their promises.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference in Shivamogga on Monday, Mr. Shivakumar said that the BJP came to power promising the people that it would bring black money stashed in foreign banks and credit each account with ₹15 lakhs. Similarly, they assured farmers of doubling their income. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman had announced ₹5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra project in her Budget. “Has any of these promises been fulfilled? They have no right to seek votes in the election. They should not have at all contested,” he said.

Mr. Shivakumar said the Congress had been seeking votes for the guarantees it fulfilled. However, the BJP focused its politics only on emotions, nothing else. The BJP leaders repeatedly said that they would bring down the number of years to claim land under the Forest Rights Act from 75 to 25 years. “Did they bring that change? Did the BJP, while ruling in the state, make any recommendations to the Centre in this regard? They have failed on all fronts,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, he came down heavily on former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy for his comments on women beneficiaries of guarantee schemes. He wanted to know why the leaders of the BJP had not reacted to the comment yet. Mr. Shivakumar called upon women of state to oppose Kumaraswamy’s statement.

Congress candidate Geetha Shivarajkumar, actor Shivaraj Kumar, Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa, Congress MLAs B.K. Sangameshwara, Belur Gopalakrishna and others were present.

Earlier, Mr. Shivakumar participated in the roadshow of the Congress party. He also accompanied party candidate Geetha Shivarajkumar to submit her nomination papers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.