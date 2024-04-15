BJP attempted to split AIADMK several times, says Edappadi K. Palaniswami

April 15, 2024 11:39 pm | Updated April 16, 2024 06:51 am IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday accused the BJP of having “attempted to split” his party on many occasions.

“We remain united and strong despite several attempts of theirs [the BJP’s] to split our movement,” Mr. Palaniswami observed in a statement.

“The BJP, despite being a national party, had been indulging in a false campaign against us on a full-time basis with a view to dividing people. Through some of its leaders, it had been indulging in this act without knowing hard work and sacrifice of workers of the regional party. You [volunteers] should follow the path shown by Amma [Jayalalithaa] without hesitation so that the BJP and its nominated leaders would realise the political acumen of our party and strength of our workers,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

He also blamed the ruling DMK for having entered the electoral fray with loads of money earned “in the name of poll funds through corruption.” He contended that “they [the DMK] have begun spreading falsehood and slander against us through sections of the press, television channels and social media activists.”

Mr. Palaniswami claimed that both the Central and State governments had been “intimidating” sections of the press and the electronic media and conducting “opinion imposition” in the name of “opinion poll” for every election.

“These opinion polls were all imaginary and have no connection with the ground reality.” he said and called upon his party workers to work relentlessly for the next couple of days for the success of the AIADMK and its allies.

