Amit Shah reviews BJP’s preparedness for LS polls in Jodhpur

April 02, 2024 03:30 am | Updated 03:30 am IST - JAIPUR

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was on a two-day visit to Rajasthan, arrived in Jodhpur on April 1 to review the Bharatiya Janata Party’s preparedness for the Lok Sabha election.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, a two-time MP from Jodhpur, is the party’s candidate for the third successive term in the parliamentary constituency.

Mr. Shah, accompanied by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and BJP’s co-in-charge for Rajasthan Vijaya Rahatkar, met the office-bearers of the party’s core groups for Jodhpur, Barmer, Pali and Jalore Lok Sabha seats. Mr. Shah called upon the core members to reach out to each voter in their constituencies and ensure victory for the party with a margin of at least five lakh votes.

“The focus should be on Mission-25 for Rajasthan, like in the previous two Lok Sabha elections,” Mr. Shah said, referring to the BJP’s victory in all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the State during the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

Targets Opposition

Mr. Shah later addressed a meeting of the BJP workers in the city, where he hit out at the INDIA bloc parties over their rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday, saying only Narendra Modi was going to come back as the Prime Minister, “no matter how many parties you gather in your alliance”. He said all of those involved in corruption would go to jail.

The former BJP president said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had “no right to talk about democracy” as his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had sent lakhs of people to jail and banned political parties during the Emergency. He said India would become the world’s third largest economy during Mr. Modi’s next term as the Prime Minister.

The Union Minister said Mr. Modi had worked hard to make India prosperous and fulfilled all the promises made by the BJP since it was established. He also said the Prime Minister had corrected the past mistakes of the Congress by abolishing Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

