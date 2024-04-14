All who speak against Modi and Hindutva  ideology are either being killed or jailed, says writer Perumal Murugan

April 14, 2024 10:50 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - MADURAI

“Activists, writers and journalists who speak against the Union government, its ideology and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are either being killed or imprisoned,” according to writer Perumal Murugan.

Speaking at an art and cultural event organised by Tamil Nadu Progressive Artists’ Association to seek votes for Madurai CPI(M) Lok Sabha candidate Su. Venkatesan here on Sunday, Mr. Perumal Murugan said even in Tamil Nadu many poets like Vairamuthu, Viduthalaisigapi, among others, were opposed by fringe group elements for their work against conservative ideas.

“Many journalists in top media organisations in recent times were sacked due to opposition from Hindutva organisations,” he added.

“BJP’s prime motive is to enforce and impose its ideology, and those who act or speak against that will be voiced out,” noted Mr. Perumal Murugan.

Tamil director Na. Gopi Nainar, who addressed the audience, said, “To implement a scheme or programme a government official is enough, but to oppose and counter ideologies that are a threat to democracy , an elected representative becomes essential.””

He added: “Like communists who show up whenever there is danger to secularism that is enshrined in the Constitution, Mr. Venkatesan has stood up against Hindutva ideologies and their policies.”

Writer Salma noted several incidents against women that were committed by Hindutva organisations and the perpetrators freed by the BJP government. “Mr. Modi who takes pride in protecting women by passing triple talaq bill, is hesitant to speak about Bilkis Banao, Hathras gang rape,” she said.

“Mr. Modi and his party boasts about how liberal they are in appointing a woman from a tribal community as the President, but not a single time the Prime Minister has visited Manipur during the ethnic violence when several tribal women were raped and killed,” she added.

Only under this BJP government, a group of criminals could be celebrated for their crime, she said. “They all proudly walked out of jail and celebrated that. This is what BJP which proudly professes Hindutva ideology, preached through its government,” Ms. Salma said.

Writers Aadhavan Dheetchanya, S. Tamilselvan, among others were present.

