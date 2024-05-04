AAP, Cong. meet to firm up poll strategy, appoint coordinators

May 04, 2024 01:04 am | Updated May 05, 2024 07:22 am IST - New Delhi

With barely three weeks to go for the Lok Sabha election in Delhi, a meeting of the joint coordination committee of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress was held on Friday to discuss the alliance’s strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

ADVERTISEMENT

Polling for Delhi’s seven seats will be held on May 25.

Devender Yadav, the interim chief of the Congress’s Delhi unit, said the meeting was held to improve coordination between the workers of the two parties. AAP and the Congress have agreed to a 4:3 seat-sharing formula for Delhi to put up a joint fight in the upcoming Lok Sabha. “Today, we held a meeting to improve coordination between the workers of both the parties and elected seven coordinators,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The development comes close on the heels of former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely’s resignation from the post, blaming the growing unrest within the party over the poll alliance in Delhi. Several party workers from both AAP and Congress in the past have complained about the lack of coordination between the two alliance partners.

AAP MLAs, including Durgesh Pathak, Dilip Pandey and others, attended the meeting with senior Congress leaders Subhash Chopra and Anil Bhardwaj.

AAP MLA Rajesh Gupta was named coordinator for the New Delhi constituency, while West Delhi will be looked after by another party MLA Naresh Balyan.

AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya has been appointed coordinator for the South Delhi constituency. Party leaders Pawan Sharma and Mukesh Ahlawat have been tasked with overseeing Chandni Chowk and North West Delhi, respectively. AAP Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha is coordinator for North East Delhi while Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey will take charge of East Delhi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.