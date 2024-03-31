55 polling stations identified as ‘vulnerable’ in Perambalur LS constituency

March 31, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Alongside making arrangements for the general elections scheduled on April 19, the authorities have identified the ‘vulnerable’ polling stations in Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency.

Of the 1,665 polling stations in the constituency, 55 have been identified as ‘vulnerable’ and one polling station as ‘critical.’ The identification of ‘vulnerable and critical’ polling stations has been jointly done by the revenue and police authorities taking into account various aspects, including previous incidents.

The Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency has under its fold six assembly constituencies: Perambalur (reserved), Lalgudi, Manachanallur, Musiri, Thuraiyur (reserved) and Kulithalai.

Barring Perambalur and Kulithalai assembly segments which come under Perambalur and Karur district respectively, the remaining four assembly constituencies fall under the Tiruchi district. Perambalur Collector is the Returning Officer of the Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency.

Official sources said Perambalur assembly segment has the highest number of 332 polling stations followed by 279 in Thuraiyur, 273 in Manachanallur, 270 in Kulithalai, 260 in Musiri and 251 in Lalgudi. Fifteen polling stations each in Musiri and Perambalur assembly segments have been identified as ‘vulnerable’, while nine ‘vulnerable’ polling stations have been identified in the Thuraiyur assembly segment.

One polling station in Lalgudi assembly constituency has been identified as ‘critical.’ Extra security strength would be deployed at the polling stations identified as ‘vulnerable.’

The sources further said over 8,000 polling personnel are to be deployed as Presiding Officers and Polling Officials at the polling stations in the Perambalur constituency with its total electorate exceeding 14.4 lakh. Women voters account for 7.4 lakh outnumbering men.

The authorities through their field-level officials have issued Form 12 D to as many as 13,869 senior citizens and 16,170 eligible voters with disability. The forms have been issued to seek their willingness to cast their postal vote from the respective home. The electronic voting machines and VVPATs required for every polling station has been compiled for every assembly constituency.

Candidates in fray

The final list of contesting candidates in Perambalur constituency contains 23 after scrutiny of nominations and withdrawal. With candidates of major political parties, including the DMK, AIADMK and the Indiya Jananayaga Katchi, are out on the field garnering support from the electorate in the constituency, Perambalur Collector and Returning Officer of the constituency K. Karpagam convened a meeting on Sunday with the agents / contesting candidates at the Collectorate regarding the guidelines to be adhered to while campaigning.

The number of vehicles to be used while campaigning after obtaining due permission, poll expenditure, dates on which the Expenditure Observer is to convene the meeting among others were explained in detail to the participants. The General Observer, Police Observer and the Expenditure Observer were present in the meeting that was attended by some independent candidates and agents of major political parties, said the sources.

