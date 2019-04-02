Girish Chodankar files nomination from North Goa

Panaji

02 April 2019

Goa Congress unit president Girish Chodankar filed his nomination papers for the North Goa Lok Sabha seat on Monday in the presence of Congress leaders, former Chief Minister Pratapsingh Rane and Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar

After filing his papers before the returning officer, Mr. Chodankar said that he would be highlighting the failures of four-time MP and Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, during his election campaign.

“Mr. Shripad Naik, who has been North Goa MP for 20 years has failed miserably on raising the issues of Goa in Parliament,” Mr. Chodankar said. He added that “The failure of the Bharatiya Janata Party governments in Goa as well as at the Centre and restarting the mining industry in Goa, which was banned by the Supreme Court last year, would be key focus areas of the campaign”.

Mr. Chodankar has already started a bicycle tour across North Goa constituencies, as part of his poll campaign.

Congress party’s South Goa candidate Francisco Sardinha, a former Goa Chief Minister and former MP from South Goa is likely to file his nomination on Tuesday, said sources in Congress.