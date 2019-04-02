EC pulls up Railways, AI over model code

Former Punjab DGP Shashi Kant tweeted a photograph of his boarding pass issued at the New Delhi airport on March 25, 2019. Photo courtesy: Twitter/@shashikantips54

NEW DELHI

02 April 2019 22:30 IST

The Election Commission on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the “lackadaisical approach” of Air India and the Railways in enforcing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), directing that reports be submitted within a week on action taken against the officers concerned.

The Commission had on March 26 sent a show-cause notice to the Civil Aviation Ministry for use of boarding passes bearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph, finding it a prima facie MCC violation. In a letter to P.S. Kharola, the Civil Aviation Secretary, the EC on Tuesday said Air India had failed to respond within the two-day deadline.

The poll panel said its displeasure be conveyed to Air India Chairman and Managing Director, Ashwani Lohani, for the lapse of the organisation in complying with the directive. Air India had earlier said the boarding passes in question had been withdrawn.

Advertising

Advertising

The Commission pulled up the Railways for its laxity in enforcing the MCC, following allegations that tickets carrying Mr. Modi’s photographs and paper cups bearing the “Main Bhi Chowkidar” slogan were used in the trains.

The EC directed the Railways to submit a report on the issue of “Main Bhi Chowkidar” paper cups by Thursday.,

“It has come to the notice of the Commission that tea cups were provided to rail passengers with the political slogan of the BJP...such a matter is closely related to violation of the Model Code of Conduct,” said the notice.