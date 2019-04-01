Candidates told to maintain separate account for expenses

VILLUPURAM

01 April 2019 23:59 IST

Statements to be submitted on April 5, 10 and 15

District Election Officer and Collector L. Subramanian on Sunday said that contesting candidates in the Lok Sabha elections to Villupuram (Reserved) constituency must maintain a separate bank account for meeting election expenditure.

Speaking at a meeting here, Mr. Subramanian said that ₹70 lakh has been fixed by the Election Commission for each candidate.

All poll-related expenditure, including receipt of funds, should be made by the candidate only from this account. Candidates or their agents should account their day-to-day revenue and expenditure in pro forma record and submit it before the observers on April 5, 10 and 15.

The observers would monitor the expenditure of candidates to ensure that election expenses did not exceed the limits set for campaign spending.

Earlier, Mr. Subramanian, accompanied by general observer Mohindhar, inspected the Arignar Anna Arts College in Villupuram where counting of votes would take place.

The officials inspected the strong rooms for accommodating Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) from the Assembly constituencies of Tindivanam, Villupuram, Ulundurpet, Vanur, Thirukovilur and Vikravandi. A four-tier security would be put in place at the counting centre.