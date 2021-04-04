Use of barred materials for poll campaign dips sharply

Kochi

04 April 2021 02:02 IST

Political parties, candidates stick to green protocol issued by Election Commission

Political parties seem to have learnt a lesson from the growing need to ensure the green protocol in elections.

An assessment by the district unit of the Suchitwa Mission found that the use of PVC flex boards, banners, flags made of plastics and non-biodegradable materials for electioneering has declined considerably. Only a handful of violations were detected in the district since the campaign started, according to P.H. Shine, district co-ordinator of Suchitwa Mission.

The political parties and its campaign managers were aware of the guidelines issued by the State Election Commission on the use of graffiti and other campaign materials. This had helped in containing the indiscriminate use of such materials in this Assembly election, he said.

The Election Commission had asked political parties and candidates not to use PVC flex boards and banners. They were also told to avoid flags and festoons made of plastic and non-biodegradable materials. Recyclable materials such as cotton cloth, paper and polyethylene alone were permitted for the election campaigns.

The campaign managers were directed to indicate the logo “Recyclable, PVC-free,” the expiry date, the name of the printer and printing number on election materials. The District Electoral Officers were directed to initiate action against the use of banned materials in the elections.

The special squads deployed in the district had mostly come across display of campaign flex boards and banners in areas not permitted as per the directives by the Election Commission. They had also removed campaign materials that were displayed in violation of the norms.

Mr. Shine said that local bodies had to make the arrangements to transport the biomedical and other waste generated in the polling booths. The biomedical waste that include the PPE kits, gloves and masks used by polling officials should be taken for disposal to the nearby health centre or hospital having a tie-up under the Indian Medical Association Goes Eco Friendly (IMAGE) initiative.