Surendran campaigns at Kazhakuttam

31 March 2021 23:56 IST

Refutes allegation that senior leaders are not campaigning in the segment

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) pepped up its campaign in the Kazhakuttam Assembly constituency on Wednesday with a roadshow by BJP State president K. Surendran and the candidate, Sobha Surendran.

The roadshow from Nalanchira to Mannanthala began at 11 a.m. with BJP workers greeting the two leaders by waving flags and shouting slogans. Ms. Surendran, who is a State vice president of the BJP, received Mr. Surendran by draping a shawl on him. BJP workers on motorcycles rode in front of the campaign vehicle, cheering on the two leaders who waved to the crowd lining the route.

A stiff battle is on in Kazhakuttam where Ms. Surendran is facing LDF candidate, the sitting MLA and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, and public health expert S.S. Lal, the UDF candidate. K. Surendran said the BJP would emerge victorious in several constituencies in Thiruvananthapuram district including Kazhakuttam and Nemom.

Mr. Surendran refuted the allegation that senior party leaders were not campaigning in Kazhakuttam. Such allegations, he said, are a media creation. “Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is visiting the constituency on Thursday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday. In no election in the past has so many BJP leaders attended the election campaigns in Kerala,” Mr. Surendran said.

Invite for Kadakampally

On Wednesday, Sobha Surendran also issued an invitation to LDF candidate Kadakampally Surendran for the events which will be attended by Mr. Modi and Mr. Adityanath. Ms. Surendran said she was inviting the LDF candidate as he had alleged that BJP national leaders were not dropping in at Kazhakuttam.