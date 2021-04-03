NDA, LDF for Cong.-free India: Rahul

Kozhikode

03 April 2021 23:33 IST

He reiterates Cong. plan for creating more job opportunities, strong economy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said a Congress-free State was the prime agenda of both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to thwart the dream of a unified India led by the Indian National Congress.

Addressing an election campaign of the United Democratic Front (UDF) at Koyilandy, Mr. Gandhi said both the NDA and the LDF were spreading hatred and division in society and their political opponents were at peril. “Congress workers can never spread hatred. They spread only unity. They cannot kill anyone. That is the biggest difference,” he said.

Modi’s campaign

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Congress-mukt Bharat (Congress-free India) slogan during election campaign, Mr. Gandhi said, “Mr. Modi would never say a Communist Party of India (Marxist) Mukt Bharat because he did not have any problems with that party. Both the BJP and Left parties know that the real threat to them are the united forces and they together try to divide people”.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Gandhi said whatever India had gained till date were all because of the hard work of Indian citizens and the Congress that stood for fostering social harmony, peace, and tranquillity.

“Now, our country is facing the biggest problem of unemployment and stagnated economy, which can be solved only through a proper plan for the future,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Country’s future

Reiterating the Congress’ plan for creating more job opportunities and a strong economy, Mr. Gandhi said he wanted to stress more on the country’s future growth in his campaigns as it could take the country forward.

“We never look at Karl Marx’s book for solutions. We look to you for finding solutions. We ask you for knowing your expectations,” he said.