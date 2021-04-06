Kozhikode sees 78.31% voter turnout

Kozhikode

06 April 2021 21:53 IST

Voting delayed at several booths due to technical glitches in EVMs

An estimated 78.31% of the 25.58 lakh voters exercised their franchise in Kozhikode district for the Assembly elections on Tuesday. Gender-wise, 79.26% of female voters and 77.31% of male voters voted in the polls.

However, the voter turnout is likely to increase as the Election Commission is set to announce the final figures on Wednesday.

Even then, the number appeared to be less than the previous Assembly polls. The voter turnout was 81.89% and 81.27% in the 2016 and 2011 Assembly elections respectively.

Technical glitches

Polling commenced at 84.45% of 3,790 booths in the district at 7 a.m. itself. Voting was delayed at several booths due to technical glitches in electronic voting machines.

Polling at one of the booths at AMLP School, Arathilparamba, Perumanna, started only after 10.30 a.m. Complaints of inoperative machines led to the delay of more than an hour at a few booths in Kozhikode South, Kunnamangalam and Koyilandy.

The election passed off peacefully barring isolated incidents of scuffles between supporters of rival parties in a few places. Congress candidate and actor Dharmajan Bolgatty had to face the ire of DYFI workers when he tried to enter a booth at Balussery. Congress candidate at Nadapuram K. Praveen Kumar was also prevented from entering a booth by CPI(M) supporters.

The polling concluded at 7 p.m. with the final hour being facilitated for COVID-19 patients, suspected cases and those undergoing quarantine. A total of 96 candidates are in the fray in 13 Assembly constituencies.

Brisk polling

Brisk polling was witnessed in the initial hours with about 10% of the electorate casting their votes by 9 a.m. However, by 10 a.m. the turnout had crossed 20% in the district.

Long queues of voters were seen only in the forenoon. Voters had preferred to exercise their franchise in the morning due to the scorching sun at noon. Besides, additional booths had been set up in all Assembly segments to maintain COVID-19 protocols.

About 50% of the voters exercised their franchise in the first six hours of polling. By 5 p.m. the turnout crossed 75%. An urban voter apathy was seen in Kozhikode North and Kozhikode South constituencies.

The district also saw prominent leaders, including KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and BJP State president K. Surendran, voting at Chombala and Balussery respectively.